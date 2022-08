Who Got The Work

Erica Rocush and Nicholas J. Walter of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to MRC VSL HV Management LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy discrimination. The action was filed June 27 in Arizona District Court by Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin on behalf of Gabrielle LaVia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg, is 2:22-cv-01088, LaVia v. MRC Vsl Hv Management LLC.

Arizona

August 11, 2022, 7:01 AM