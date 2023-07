Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Friday removed a lawsuit against gambling company Underdog Sports to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Mark Lavery, who has filed multiple lawsuits against individual gamblers after his wife, an alleged 'problem gambler,' committed suicide in 2008. The case is 1:23-cv-04737, Lavery v. Underdog Sports LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 21, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Lavery

defendants

Underdog Sports, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims