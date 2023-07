Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a lawsuit against the Westlake Corporation to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over the denial of death benefits, was filed by the Drost Law Firm on behalf of Sylvia T. Lavergne. The case is 2:23-cv-00941, Lavergne v. The Westlake Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Sylvia T Lavergne

defendants

The Westlake Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches