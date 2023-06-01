Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Touchstone, Bernays, Johnston, Beall, Smith & Stollenwerck removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hanover Insurance Co. to Texas Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Bullard Brown & Beal on behalf of Lavender Road Management LLC, seeks a judgment that Hanover breached its insurance contract by failing to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying property damage lawsuit. The case is 6:23-cv-00277, Lavender Road Management, LLC v. Hanover Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Lavender Road Management, LLC

defendants

Hanover Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute