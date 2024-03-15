Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Mari Grace, Edmund Polubinski III and Neal Potischman have entered appearances for fintech platform UP Fintech Holding Ltd. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 4 in New York Southern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose the level of risk of operating unlicensed in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-01632, Lavale Burns v. UP Fintech Holding Limited et al.

Fintech

March 15, 2024, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lavale Burns

Plaintiffs

Rosen Law Firm PA

defendants

John Fei Zeng

Tianhua Wu

UP Fintech Holding Limited

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws