Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Mari Grace, Edmund Polubinski III and Neal Potischman have entered appearances for fintech platform UP Fintech Holding Ltd. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 4 in New York Southern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose the level of risk of operating unlicensed in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-01632, Lavale Burns v. UP Fintech Holding Limited et al.
Fintech
March 15, 2024, 12:56 PM