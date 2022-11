Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a data breach class action against Horizon Actuarial Services to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Potter Handy LLP on behalf of clients who claim their private data was compromised in a November 2021 data breach. The case is 2:22-cv-08238, Lausche v. Horizon Actuarial Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 10, 2022, 8:32 PM