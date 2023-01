News From Law.com

Constitutional legal scholar and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has joined the litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker & Fink as of counsel. While not actively teaching at the law school any longer, Tribe will maintain his status as Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Emeritus, at the school. This is the first time that he will be associated with a private law firm.

Legal Services

January 12, 2023, 12:00 PM