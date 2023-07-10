Who Got The Work

Tory A. Weigand and Ti Ton of Morrison Mahoney have stepped in as defense counsel to New England Cryogenic Center Inc. in a pending lawsuit alleging gross negligence and breach of contract in connection with reproductive services. The complaint was filed May 25 in Massachusetts District Court by Shepard O'Donnell on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that eggs she had frozen for use in in vitro fertilization were lost in transport. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-11169, Lauren Ivison v. New England Cryogenic Center Inc.

Health Care

July 10, 2023, 4:27 AM

