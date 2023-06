News From Law.com

Tuesday's Democratic primary brought a landslide victory for judicial candidate Lauren Esposito, who secured more than 80% of the vote in Manhattan, per unofficial polling numbers from the New York City Board of Elections. Esposito and former federal judge David Alan Fraiden were vying for the Manhattan civil court seat in Municipal Court District 1.

New York

June 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

