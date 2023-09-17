Laura Schumacher, Fresh Off Retiring as AbbVie Legal Chief, ...

News From Law.com

Laura Schumacher, who just wrapped up a 33-year in-house career that included legal chief roles at two Fortune 100 pharmaceutical companies, is opting to take a job where she shares what she learned rather than sliding into a traditional retirement. The Chicago resident has agreed to become a senior adviser at Fairport, New York-based BarkerGilmore, which provides in-house coaching and advising as well as executive search for legal and compliance personnel.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 17, 2023, 5:24 PM

