Reed Smith sued the U.S. government on Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Launch On Demand LLC, a provider of commercial space launch services. The suit contends that U.S. Space Force is illegally competing with commercial providers, like the plaintiff, to provide day-to services to commercial space launches and falsely tells customers that Space Force must provide services for launches from federal facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00789, Launch On Demand LLC v. United States of America.

April 29, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Launch On Demand LLC

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision