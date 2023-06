New Suit - Employment Class Action

Fresenius Medical Care North America and Renal Care Group were slapped with an employment class action Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Piskel Yahne Kovarik and Josephson Dunlap LLP, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00180, Laughlin v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 22, 2023, 8:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Linda Laughlin

Plaintiffs

Piskel Yahne Kovarik PLLC

defendants

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc

Renal Care Group Inc

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches