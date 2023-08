New Suit - Trademark

Barley Snyder filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of toymaker Laughing Smith over its line of 'Bubble Beads' water bead products. The complaint targets PPNC Inc. over its sale of products under the 'Bubble Beadz' name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01285, Laughing Smith, LLC v. Ppnc Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Laughing Smith, LLC

Plaintiffs

Barley Snyder

defendants

Ppnc Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims