New Suit - Class Action

Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, was slapped with a biometric privacy class action Monday in California Southern District Court in connection with the company's Schwab voice ID service technology. The suit, brought by Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, accuses the financial institution of storing digital copies of callers voice prints 'using a proprietary algorithm' that allows the company to identify the consumer in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01498, Laughead v. The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2022, 5:02 AM