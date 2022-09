New Suit - Securities

VMware and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Broadcom. The lawsuit, filed by Weiss Law, accuses the defendants of misleading shareholders in connection with the $61 billion deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05146, Laufer v. VMware, Inc. et al.