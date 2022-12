New Suit

Holland America Line, a Seattle-based cruise line owned by Carnival Corp., was sued Tuesday in Washington Western District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise. The court action was brought by Nelson & Fraenkel on behalf of Katherine Lau. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01758, Lau v. Holland America Line N.V. LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 13, 2022, 5:46 PM