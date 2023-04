Who Got The Work

Robert W. Berbenich of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Uber in a pending lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Feb. 21 in New York Southern District Court by Smiley & Smiley on behalf of Gwendolyn Lau. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-01424, Lau v. Du et al.

