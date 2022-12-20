New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against software company Gen Digital Inc. and Jumpshot Inc. The case, which brings claims for alleged violations of California's Invasion of Privacy Act, accuses the defendants of unlawfully tracking and collecting consumer browsing history and other web activity. The class is also represented by Bird Marella P.C. and Burns Charest LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08981, Lau et al v. Gen Digital Inc. et al.

Technology

December 20, 2022, 12:08 PM