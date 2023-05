Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Priority Life Care to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by attorney David A. Branch on behalf of the former director of sales and marketing. The case is 1:23-cv-01364, Latture v. Priority Life Care, LLC.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Gina Latture

defendants

Priority Life Care, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination