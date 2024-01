Who Got The Work

Holly A. Reedy of Reminger has entered an appearance for Signature Healthcare of Bremen in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race. The action was filed Dec. 6 in Indiana Northern District Court by attorney Bryan K. Bullock on behalf of a former nurse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-01048, Lattimore v. Signature Healthcare of Bremen.

Health Care

January 20, 2024, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Lattimore

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Bryan K Bullock

defendants

Melissa Lattimore

Signature Healthcare LLC

Signature Healthcare of Bremen

defendant counsels

Reminger

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination