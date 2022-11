Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Lux-Living LLC and Kelly Straka to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Dallas Latos, ex-wife of retired MLB pitcher Mat Latos. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to pay Latos for design consulting services on multiple projects. The complaint was filed by Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel. The case is 2:22-cv-04551, Latos v. Straka et al.

Pennsylvania

November 14, 2022, 4:40 PM