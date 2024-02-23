Who Got The Work

Andrew Simon of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for the Grand Condominium Association in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Sorondo Rosenberg Legal on behalf of a security supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his high blood pressure and overnight work schedule. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King, is 1:24-cv-20071, Latortue v. The Grand Condominium Association Inc.

Real Estate

February 23, 2024, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination