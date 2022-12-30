Latinos for LaSalle Pushes Back Against Critics of Chief Jud...

News From Law.com

A group that includes dozens of attorneys formed on Friday to advocate for Judge Hector LaSalle's nomination for chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals. The nearly 50-member group, called Latinos for LaSalle, said its mission is "to fight back against an unprecedented effort to distort Judge Hector LaSalle's judicial record, and prevent him from being appointed as the first Latino Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals." Its members include labor leader Dennis Rivera, former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer and philanthropist Luis Miranda Jr.

New York

December 30, 2022, 5:15 PM