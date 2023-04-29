New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Mindtickle Inc., a San Francisco company that provides marketing, sales and customer service software, was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that Mindtickle captures, stores and analyzes the voice recordings of its customers' sales associates without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Information Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02092, Latin v. Mindtickle, Inc.

California

April 29, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Josh Latin

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Mindtickle, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims