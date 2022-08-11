Who Got The Work

Taylor Askew and David J. Zeitlin of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis have stepped in as defense counsel to La Costa Nayarita Inc. and its owner Oswaldo Omar Medina in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Kay Griffin PLLC on behalf of restaurant operator Latin Management Enterprises, accuses defendants of using the 'La Costa Mexican Seafood' and 'La Costa Nayarita' mark which is confusingly similar to plaintiff's 'Las Costas Nayaritas' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00523, Latin Management Enterprises, LLC v. La Costa Nayarita, Inc. et al.

