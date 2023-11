News From Law.com

After decades of serving as the gateway to Latin America, Miami has itself opened the floodgates to incoming capital as the region's family offices generate a surge of investments into the U.S. via South Florida. While work with family offices has been a part of Florida's legal market for a while, the last few years has seen the practice expand exponentially.

Technology

November 17, 2023, 12:55 PM

nature of claim: /