New Suit - Employment

TreeHouse Foods, a food processing company for private labels, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Quinn, Connor, Weaver, Davies & Rouco on behalf of a Black maintenance mechanic, who clams that he was forced to resign after the human resources department failed to do anything regarding racial discrimination and hostile work environment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00697, Latimore v. Treehouse Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 4:28 AM