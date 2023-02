Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall & Evans on Monday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Laron Campbell and Shawn Vincent to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Cornell Johnson on behalf of the Estate of Allen Latimore Jr. The case is 1:23-cv-00349, Latimore, individually and as Administatrix of the Estate of Allen Latimore, Jr. v. Vincent et al.

Colorado

February 07, 2023, 5:01 AM