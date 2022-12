Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against ManpowerGroup US and Nestle Purina PetCare Co. to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of a plaintiff alleging repeated instances of sexual harassment and retaliation. The case is 1:22-cv-00995, Latimer v. Nestle Purina Petcare Company et al.

Business Services

December 21, 2022, 2:51 PM