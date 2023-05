Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by DeWitt Law on behalf of a plaintiff alleging racial and disability bias. The case is 3:23-cv-00949, Latimer v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

May 09, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

John Latimer

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation