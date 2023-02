Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Uber, Rasier LLC and Cheikh Toure to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Koonz McKenney Johnson & DePaolis on behalf of Alexis Latifi and Jerry Casselano. The case is 1:23-cv-00545, Latifi et al. v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.