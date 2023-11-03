Lathams New Partner Class Is Male-Dominated, But So Are Many...

News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins, the second-richest law firm in the Am Law 100, named 34 new partners this week, a drop from the 44-strong class the firm named during the last two years. The law firm's new partner class, whose promotions will go into effect in January, includes 13 women and 21 men, a 38% female minority that is an increase over last year's 31%. But it still falls short of many of its peers who reached the 50% mark in the share of women who became partners this year. In fact, 78 Big Law firms made at least as many women partners as men, according to a new report by Diversity & Flexibility Alliance.

November 03, 2023, 3:35 PM

