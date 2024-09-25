Latham, Winston Add Texas Big Law Partners Working in Energy...

News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins expanded its project development capacity in Texas by hiring King & Spalding partner Jonathan Katz in Houston, and Winston & Strawn added a Squire Patton Boggs tax partner Louis Jenull in Dallas as Big Law hiring in the Lone Star State maintains a rapid pace in September. Katz joined Latham on Friday as a partner in the project development and finance practice, while Jenull joined Winston on Monday as a partner in the transactions department and the tax practice.

