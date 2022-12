Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord and Elam & Burke on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against US Bank to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by the Lackey Law Group on behalf of Jamie Latham, accuses the defendant of wrongfully revoking a loan modification agreement which the parties entered after the plaintiff lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:22-cv-00503, Latham v. U.S. Bank N.A.