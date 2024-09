News From Law.com

Meta and three of its senior officers, represented by Latham & Watkins, last week secured the dismissal of a stock-drop securities class action in a California federal court. The case alleged that Meta failed to warn investors about the impact of Apple's new privacy controls on its advertising business, resulting in an astronomical revenue hit and the biggest one-day loss for a company in U.S. stock market history on Feb. 3, 2022.

September 23, 2024, 8:38 PM