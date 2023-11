News From Law.com

In April, an unknown party registered a series of domain names meant to trick Latham & Watkins clients and members of the public into thinking they were receiving a request for payment from a Paris-based partner at the law firm. Now, Latham is suing the domain names in order to protect its trademark and prevent the fraudulent transfer of funds, according to a Tuesday complaint the firm filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Virginia

November 01, 2023, 4:43 PM

nature of claim: /