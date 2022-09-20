Latham Snags Longtime SEC Corporate Finance Leader for Natio...

News From Law.com

A 25-year veteran of the Securities and Exchange Commission has left public service to join Latham & Watkins' National Office. Michelle Anderson arrived at the SEC in 1998. Since then, she been a stalwart of the Division of Corporate Finance, and has led many of the agencies rulemaking initiatives in the space. Anderson will join Latham's Washington office in mid-October as a partner in the firm's National Office—a service billed as a central resource for complex U.S. securities law questions.

