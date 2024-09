News From Law.com

Wi-Fi product company Netgear, represented by counsel at Latham & Watkins, was awarded $135 million in a settlement resolving a patent dispute with its China-based rival TP-Link. The case was investigated by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which concluded that TP-Link had infringed some of Netgear's patents.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2024, 5:35 PM