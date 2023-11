News From Law.com

A Nevada jury has awarded remote freelance talent platform Toptal more than $16 million in damages, marking a win for a Latham & Watkins-led team after a 10-day trial. Denis Grosz and his company Mechanism Ventures, a Toptal competitor, are responsible for the mostly punitive damages, which stem from a contractual dispute.

