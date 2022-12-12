Latham, McDermott, Squire and Others Stock Up on Govt Talent...

News From Law.com

Big Law firms within the nation's capital and beyond have continued to bolster their white-collar defense practices through the final weeks of the year, as increased enforcement actions are anticipated on the horizon. Latham & Watkins, Squire Patton Boggs, McDermott Will & Emery, King & Spalding, Winston & Strawn, Jones Day and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan are all among the law firms adding government talent in the last few weeks in their white-collar and investigations practices.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 12, 2022, 10:40 AM