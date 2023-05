News From Law.com

Davis, Polk & Wardwell is bringing on two Latham & Watkins partners in New York, including M&A lawyer Thomas Malone and finance lawyer David Penna in New York, the firm said Monday. The firm said Penna's arrival "establishes Davis Polk's infrastructure finance practice." He works with lenders, developers, multinational corporations and government entities on project development.

