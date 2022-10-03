Latham Lures Two Former White House Deputy Counsel | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Two former White House Counsel arrived at Latham & Watkins Monday—one a returning partner and another a former partner at Wilmer Hale. Jonathan Su has rejoined the firm's Washington office, while Danielle Conley has moved to the firm. Both join Latham's white collar defense and investigations practice and are members of the litigation and trial department. Conley and Su were on Biden's Day One Team, which began preparing for the administration months before his Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration.

October 03, 2022, 12:00 PM