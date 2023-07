News From Law.com

Global M&A hit a three-year low in the first half of 2023, with $1.3 trillion in deals announced in the first six months of the year, a 37% decline year-over-year. The number of deals done, roughly 27,300 in total, saw a 9% decline year-over-year. But while the market overall is down, some Big Law firms have been able to pick up market share and rise up the league tables released by the London Stock Exchange.

Legal Services

July 07, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /