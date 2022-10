News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins has poached a partner pair from McDermott Will & Emery, padding its healthcare & life sciences team with additional private equity and regulatory expertise. Kevin Miller, a Chicago-based private equity and M&A lawyer, and Jason Caron, the former partner-in-charge of McDermott's health industry advisory team in Washington D.C., joined the firm last week.

October 25, 2022, 11:14 AM