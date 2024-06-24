Latham Grows to Become Second Only to Covington in DC, Amid ...

News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins has overtaken Hogan Lovells as the second largest NLJ 500 firm in Washington, D.C. by attorney headcount, after steadily growing its office in the nation's capital in the past seven years. It's one of several rank changes in the market this past year. The number of full-time equivalent attorneys at Latham & Watkins' D.C. office has grown from about 300 attorneys in 2016 to 452 attorneys in 2023, according to ALM data, surpassing the D.C. headcounts of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Williams & Connolly, and most recently Hogan Lovells.

June 24, 2024, 11:59 AM

