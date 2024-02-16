Latham Blocks Hong Kong Lawyers Access to Foreign Files, Is ...

News From Law.com International

Latham & Watkins has enacted new data management policies in Hong Kong, restricting its Hong Kong lawyers and staff from unfettered access to its files outside of Greater China.Latham's Hong Kong lawyers have not been barred from accessing its international databases entirely, but data permissions have been changed such that the firm's Hong Kong staff must now seek approval before being able to view files outside of the Greater China region. Mechanisms including 24/7 support to grant specific access have been put in place to allow its Hong Kong personnel more access over and above the default such as self service documents.

