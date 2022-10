News From Law.com

Judge William Alsup invited young associates to argue a summary judgment motion in a patent infringement case against Meta Platforms. Latham & Watkins third-year Tiffany Weston hopped on a plane from D.C. and made her first argument in a federal courtroom the very next morning. A week later Meta was out of the case.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 8:00 PM