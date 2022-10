News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins announced the promotion of 44 associates to partner, effective Jan. 1, 2023, matching last year's record class size and mirroring corporate-heavy partner classes at peer firms.Thursday's press release also announced 46 new counsels, a role between associate and partner that now includes 259 of the 3,200 attorneys at the global law firm, which promoted partners and counsel in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

October 27, 2022, 7:52 PM