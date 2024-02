News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins on Tuesday secured a win on behalf of telecommunications client Telefónica, after a judge ruled that defendants improperly failed to close a merger worth more than $500 million. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok of the commercial division also found that Telefónica had been deprived of the full $623 million final purchase price on the date of the breach, and that plaintiffs were owed around $140 million in damages.

