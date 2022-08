News From Law.com International

Latham & Watkins, via its partnership firm The Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi, and White & Case are advising as Alamar Foods, a major operator of regional fast food chains, including Domino's Pizza, makes its $326 million debut on the Saudi stock exchange's main market.

Middle East / Africa

August 11, 2022, 5:28 AM